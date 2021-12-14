Advertisement

Auto shop hit with multiple catalytic converter thefts

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Brad Fairchild, who works at Fairchild’s Auto Sales in Greenup County, is no stranger to catalytic converter thefts, which cost anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars to replace.

“In the last five years, a total of 40 to 50 converters have been cut off,” Fairchild said.

However, within the last month alone, the business has been hit with nearly a dozen.

“In the last four weeks we’ve had about ten to twelve that’s been stolen,” Fairchild said.

Surveillance video shows two men committing the thefts. Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith says their car appears to be a silver or gray Ford Escape with a UK tag on the front bumper.

“One was an older gentleman-- looks like he may have had white hair and a white beard with a blue UK hat on with a black leather jacket and then the other individual looked to be maybe a little younger in his high 40s, low 50s,” Fairchild said.

Fairchild says it seems like the culprits may be local, since he says they come by before and after business hours and in between patrols.

“I do have a lot of sleepless nights,” Fairchild said.

The Greenup County Sheriff says anyone who with any details or thinks they may have been spotted is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office. You can remain anonymous.

