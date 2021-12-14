Advertisement

Convoy of Hope’s gift catalog

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Are you looking for some unique giving opportunities this holiday season?

Convoy of Hope’s gift catalog features an entire section of gifts to help empower women and girls living in developing countries.

Sara and Ethan Forhetz joined Sarah on Studio 3 to share more about how you can make a difference in the life of a woman or child in need this season.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

