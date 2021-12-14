Advertisement

Crash closes I-64 in both directions

A tractor trailer hit a guardrail then turned over after hitting the cable barrier on I-64 at...
A tractor trailer hit a guardrail then turned over after hitting the cable barrier on I-64 at Kenova Tuesday morning.(Jay Melvin)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 is closed in both directions near the Kenova exit after a trailer trailer overturned.

The crash happened a little before 2 Tuesday morning. A tractor trailer ran off the right side of the highway, hit the guardrail, then ran into the cable barrier median and overturned near the off ramp of I-64 West.

First responders say there is fuel leakage they’re having to clean up.

Eastbound lanes are closed for a wrecker to get the tractor-trailer upright.

Traffic is being diverted off I-64 at the Kenova Exit, then immediately back into the on-ramp to get back to I-64.

There were no injuries. It is unclear how long it will take to reopen I-64.

Keep clicking WSAZ for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route 60 (31st Street) is closed between 6th and 7th avenues in Huntington after a person was...
Man hit and killed by pickup truck
Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a tractor-trailer Monday morning along US 23.
Semi hauling tanker collides with car
Deputies say Bennett was shot inside his home by his son Saturday.
Son accused of killing his father in Boone County
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Charles Eugene Parson of Dayton was taken into custody and charged with four felonies.
Drugs and missing kid found in Middleport apartment

Latest News

Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
FEMA: 8 dead, all others accounted for from Mayfield candle factory
Touchdowns for Turkeys | Kroger, Thundering Herd work together in food bank donation
Touchdowns for Turkeys | Kroger, Thundering Herd work together in food bank donation
Cabell Schools secures $10 Million for Meadows Project
Cabell Schools secures $10 Million for Meadows Project
Logan DMV Regional Office ends road skills tests
Logan DMV Regional Office ends road skills tests