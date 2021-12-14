Crash closes I-64 in both directions

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 is closed in both directions near the Kenova exit after a trailer trailer overturned.

The crash happened a little before 2 Tuesday morning. A tractor trailer ran off the right side of the highway, hit the guardrail, then ran into the cable barrier median and overturned near the off ramp of I-64 West.

First responders say there is fuel leakage they’re having to clean up.

Eastbound lanes are closed for a wrecker to get the tractor-trailer upright.

Traffic is being diverted off I-64 at the Kenova Exit, then immediately back into the on-ramp to get back to I-64.

There were no injuries. It is unclear how long it will take to reopen I-64.

Keep clicking WSAZ for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.