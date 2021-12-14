I-64 West reopen at scene of 3-vehicle crash

UPDATE 12/14/21 @ 6:55 p.m.

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes are back open Tuesday night at the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 West, Metro 911 reports.

One person was taken to the hospital from the accident, which included a tractor-trailer.

The crash was reported around 5:40 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident Tuesday evening has closed part of Interstate 64 West in the Institute and Cross Lanes area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The crash was reported around 5:40 p.m. near the 47-mile marker.

Three vehicles were involved, including a tractor-trailer, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. One person was transported to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Crews from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, Kanawha County EMS and Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.