Dispatch: Semi-truck crashes into Prestonsburg apartment complex

(WSAZ)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a semi-truck that crashed into an apartment complex.

Prestonsburg dispatchers said the truck crashed into Green Acres Housing.

“It’s minor other than the damage to the structure. No injuries reported as of now. Truck was unloading across the street and for reasons that are yet unknown was able to roll forward, across the road and into the apartment complex,” Prestonsburg Police Captain, Ross Shurtleff, said.

Prestonsburg Police Department is on scene and the road is closed.

We are told they are working to get the truck out of the complex.

We will update this story as we learn more.

