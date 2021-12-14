EZPass Discount Program: Turnpike reminds drivers to renew

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, drivers who took advantage of West Virginia’s E-ZPass Single Fee Discount Plan will be able to renew their plans for one year for $26.25.

If a valid, unexpired credit card is on file, WVDOT syas the E-ZPass will be renewed automatically.

The E-ZPass gives drivers of the West Virginia Turnpike unlimited use of the Turnpike for an annual fee.

On Jan. 1, 2022, the cash toll for Class I passenger vehicles will be adjusted to $4.25 per toll booth as provided for in legislation passed by the West Virginia Legislature.

The legislation creating the West Virginia E-ZPass Single Fee Discount Program provides for periodic adjustment of rates. The Parkways Authority thus included periodic inflation adjustments in its June 2018 schedule of tolls and discounts, including a five percent inflation adjustment in the cost of the West Virginia E-ZPass Discount Program for Class I passenger vehicles every three years, and a 1.6 per cent per year inflation adjustment in cash tolls every year, rounded to the nearest quarter, starting on Jan. 1, 2022.

Under the adjusted fee schedule, passenger cars, pickup trucks, motorcycles and passenger vans will pay $4.25 per mainline toll booth beginning Jan. 1, 2022. Cars or trucks pulling a trailer and motor homes will pay $5.25. Motor homes pulling a trailer will pay $6.75.

Larger trucks will pay between $6.75 and $25.25 depending on the number of axles on the vehicles.

Discounted commercial E-ZPass plans are also available.

As an incentive to join the program, about 180,000 people who signed on early for the E-ZPass Single Fee Discount Program had unlimited use of the Turnpike for three years, at a flat rate of $24. Those who joined after January 2019 paid $25 a year.

Anyone renewing or signing up for the West Virginia E-ZPass Single Fee Discount Program for Class I passenger vehicles after Jan. 1, 2022 will now pay $26.25 a year.

In June 2021, the Parkways Authority sold its second issue of toll revenue bonds. Investor response was so strong that the sale was able to generate $423 million in bond proceeds, $90 million more than had originally been planned.

That money is now being used to pay for 23 separate projects in the 10 counties surrounding the Turnpike. Those projects include:

The complete replacement of 15 different bridges.

Construction of the four-lane Coalfields Expressway.

Major upgrades and construction on Beckley’s Z-Way project.

Reconstruction of MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City.

Construction of the RHL Boulevard connector to alleviate traffic congestion on Jefferson Road and Corridor G in Kanawha County.

To get an E-ZPass, or to renew an existing E-ZPass, visit www.wvturnpike.com. Drivers may also apply in person at the West Virginia Parkways Authority E-ZPass Customer Service Center, 3310 Piedmont Road, Charleston, West Virginia 25306, or at the Beckley Customer Service Center located at 12 Pikeview Drive, Beckley, West Virginia 25801.

