Gov. Justice | West Virginia records lowest unemployment rate ever

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.0 percent in November, Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday during his virtual press briefing.

Gov. Justice says its the lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate instate history.

November’s mark bested the previous state record of 4.3%, set just one month prior in October 2021.

“The net-net of the whole thing is that there’s never been a better time for jobs in the state of West Virginia than there is right now,” Gov. Justice said. “We want to continue to grow on this and attract anybody and everybody to come to this state.”

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has now decreased for 19 straight months.

For the 9th straight month, Gov. Justice says West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained better than the national unemployment rate.

The number of unemployed state residents decreased by 2,800 in November, while total employment grew 1,700 over the month.

