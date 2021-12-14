Advertisement

Herd gives back before leaving for Big Easy

By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Before leaving for the New Orleans Bowl, the Marshall football team crossed a couple things off of the to-do list Monday. In the morning, they helped dropped off 650 turkeys as part of the “Touchdowns for Turkeys” partnership with Kroger. Later, they held their final Huntington press conference via Zoom and talked about their upcoming game with nationally ranked Louisiana.

Here’s the report that aired on WSAZ Monday night.

