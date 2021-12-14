HPD holds promotion ceremony for 3 officers

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Huntington Police Department on Monday held a promotion ceremony for three of their officers.

Sgt. Ryan Bentley was promoted to lieutenant, Cpl. Paul Matovich was promoted to sergeant and Officer Aaron Lawhon was promoted to corporal.

Family members got to do the honors and attach new pins to their loved ones’ uniforms.

HPD Chief Karl Colder spoke about the honors.

“It’s really good to know that I’ve stepped into a department with this experience, and we have to continue to cultivate leaders, and this is one step towards that,” Colder said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.