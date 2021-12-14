Advertisement

HPD holds promotion ceremony for 3 officers

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Huntington Police Department on Monday held a promotion ceremony for three of their officers.

Sgt. Ryan Bentley was promoted to lieutenant, Cpl. Paul Matovich was promoted to sergeant and Officer Aaron Lawhon was promoted to corporal.

Family members got to do the honors and attach new pins to their loved ones’ uniforms.

HPD Chief Karl Colder spoke about the honors.

“It’s really good to know that I’ve stepped into a department with this experience, and we have to continue to cultivate leaders, and this is one step towards that,” Colder said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement are investigating a shooting Saturday evening.
Son charged with murder in father’s death
A 3.47 earthquake was detected Sunday afternoon in Adams County, Ohio.
3.47 magnitude earthquake detected in Adams County
The identity of a man hit and killed in a Friday night accident on Greenbrier Street has been...
Person hit and killed by vehicle identified
Police are investigating a shooting along Roane Street in Charleston
Shooting investigation underway in Charleston
Investigators say Aaron K. Scott, 35, of Ashland, Kentucky, is wanted in connection with the...
Suspect turns himself in after deadly shooting

Latest News

The ACT Now coalition, led by Coalfield Development, was chosen as a finalists for a U.S...
Federal grant awarded to help coal communities redevelop
Police say it happened on 31st Street between 6th and 7th Avenue.
Man hit and killed by truck in Huntington
Institute Fire Chief Chris Moyers says the department responded to a house fire just before 6...
Woman runs to save uncle in house fire
HERD MONDAY
HERD MONDAY