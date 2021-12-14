Advertisement

Korn announces tour stop at Mountain Health Arena

KORN with Special Guests Chevelle & Code Orange announces 2022 Tour stop at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, WV on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.(mountain Health arena)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - KORN with Special Guests Chevelle & Code Orange will make a stop in Huntington, West Virginia in 2022, the Mountain Health Arena officials announced Tuesday.

The performance will be held Sunday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 17 at 9 a.m. at the Mountain Health Arena Box Office and www.ticketmaster.com

