Korn announces tour stop at Mountain Health Arena

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - KORN with Special Guests Chevelle & Code Orange will make a stop in Huntington, West Virginia in 2022, the Mountain Health Arena officials announced Tuesday.

The performance will be held Sunday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 17 at 9 a.m. at the Mountain Health Arena Box Office and www.ticketmaster.com

