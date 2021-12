KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was able to escape from his burning home on Tuesday.

The fire started a just after 2 a.m. at a mobile home in the 700 block of Dry Branch Road in Kanawha County.

The mobile home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene.

The home was destroyed.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

