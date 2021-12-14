Man hit and killed by pickup truck; name released

UPDATE 12/14/21 @ 5:10 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of a man hit and killed Monday evening by a pickup truck in Huntington has been released.

John C. Bibbee, 59, of Huntington, was pronounced dead before arriving at a local hospital, according to a Huntington Police Department news release.

The incident was reported around 6 p.m. in the 600 block of 31st Street (U.S. 60).

While the accident remains under investigation, police do not believe “any criminal intent was involved.”

UPDATE 12/13/21 @ 8:15 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man has died after being hit by a pickup truck on 31st Street (U.S. 60) in Huntington on Monday evening, a Huntington city spokesperson said.

Police say the man was hit while crossing the road in an area with no crosswalk and no traffic light. The driver of the truck was taken to HPD headquarters to give a statement.

Margaret Swann was in her home watching TV when she heard what sounded like a vehicle slamming its brakes.

She came outside and saw the truck with heavy front end damage and a man she recognized lying on the road, along with his cart/walker.

“I cried,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking right here at Christmas time.”

Swann says she didn’t know the man well but often saw him walking through the area.

“He’d come up and down the road all the time, carefully, going across the street and going wherever he needed to go,” she said.

ORIGINAL STORY

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of 31st Street (U.S. 60) is closed Monday evening between 6th and 7th avenues in Huntington after a man was struck by a pickup truck, Huntington Police tell our crew at the scene.

Both northbound lanes and both southbound lanes are closed.

Other details are unavailable, including the extent of injuries involved.

Huntington Police are on the scene, taking measurements and processing the scene.

