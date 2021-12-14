Advertisement

Man on trial in eastern Ky. murder

A trial is underway in Lewis County for a man accused of murder in connection with a man's...
A trial is underway in Lewis County for a man accused of murder in connection with a man’s shooting death in 2017.(Storyblocks)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:02 AM EST
LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A trial is underway in Lewis County for a man accused of murder in connection with a man’s shooting death in 2017, county court officials say.

The jury was seated Monday in the trial of Preston Walters. Opening statements also took place, and testimony got underway.

In March 2017, Justin Johnson, 28, was found dead on Cooper Ridge Road along the Lewis/Carter County line. He had been fatally shot.

Another man, Wince Walters, was arrested in the case. He was charged with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

The trial is scheduled to resume at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Lewis County Courthouse.

