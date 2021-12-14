Advertisement

Man hit by pickup truck; part of Route 60 in Huntington closed



By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Part of 31st Street (U.S. 60) is closed Monday evening between 6th and 7th avenues in Huntington after a man was struck by a pickup truck, Huntington Police tell our crew at the scene.

The accident was reported a little after 6 p.m.

Both northbound lanes and both southbound lanes are closed.

Other details are unavailable, including the extent of injuries involved.

Huntington Police are on the scene, taking measurements and processing the scene.

Officers say the man was hit crossing the road in an area with no crosswalk and no traffic light. The driver of the truck was taken to HPD headquarters to give a statement.

