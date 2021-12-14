Portsmouth Police respond to City Council with letter about staffing

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The topic of staffing for the Portsmouth Fire and Police Departments has been a major discussion item at recent City Council meetings. The current city charter says that each department must have a minimum of 44 employees each. City Council has been discussing whether the staffing quota belongs in the charter.

Portsmouth Police Department Capt. Jason Hedrick has been accumulating crime statistics for City Council to review and consider.

“The need for the amount of employees that we have is there. We actually have a greater need for more officers on the street, but we’ve not approached City Council asking for more bodies,” Hedrick said.

The Portsmouth Police Department is currently on pace to finish 2021 with 22,573 calls for service. Hedrick fears that, by eliminating the quota from the charter, it could result in having less bodies to respond to those calls. The population of Portsmouth has also been discussed by city council, and whether or not a city of Portsmouth’s size needs 44 employees for the police and fire departments. Hedrick said population doesn’t always tell the full story.

“It doesn’t allow for community trends, it doesn’t allow for crime rates, it doesn’t account for surges in population. We have population that is not counted. We have college students that aren’t residents of Portsmouth, but are living on campus nine months out of the year,” he said.

Councilwoman Charlotte Gordon says the ongoing discussion can be broken down into two parts.

“You have the actual staffing levels, and then ... does the level of staffing belong in the charter? Is that the right place for it?” Gordon said.

Gordon and the rest of City Council now have a chance to review the letter penned by Hedrick. Monday’s meeting will be the last meeting with the current council, as two new members will be sworn in at the beginning of 2022.

“I think it is important that they get to weigh in on this. The charter is just something to make sure that it is current and that it reflects who we are and allows us to grow in the ways we want to grow and need to grow,” Gordon said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.