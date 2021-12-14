Advertisement

Portsmouth Police respond to City Council with letter about staffing

By Joseph Payton
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The topic of staffing for the Portsmouth Fire and Police Departments has been a major discussion item at recent City Council meetings. The current city charter says that each department must have a minimum of 44 employees each. City Council has been discussing whether the staffing quota belongs in the charter.

Portsmouth Police Department Capt. Jason Hedrick has been accumulating crime statistics for City Council to review and consider.

“The need for the amount of employees that we have is there. We actually have a greater need for more officers on the street, but we’ve not approached City Council asking for more bodies,” Hedrick said.

The Portsmouth Police Department is currently on pace to finish 2021 with 22,573 calls for service. Hedrick fears that, by eliminating the quota from the charter, it could result in having less bodies to respond to those calls. The population of Portsmouth has also been discussed by city council, and whether or not a city of Portsmouth’s size needs 44 employees for the police and fire departments. Hedrick said population doesn’t always tell the full story.

“It doesn’t allow for community trends, it doesn’t allow for crime rates, it doesn’t account for surges in population. We have population that is not counted. We have college students that aren’t residents of Portsmouth, but are living on campus nine months out of the year,” he said.

Councilwoman Charlotte Gordon says the ongoing discussion can be broken down into two parts.

“You have the actual staffing levels, and then ... does the level of staffing belong in the charter? Is that the right place for it?” Gordon said.

Gordon and the rest of City Council now have a chance to review the letter penned by Hedrick. Monday’s meeting will be the last meeting with the current council, as two new members will be sworn in at the beginning of 2022.

“I think it is important that they get to weigh in on this. The charter is just something to make sure that it is current and that it reflects who we are and allows us to grow in the ways we want to grow and need to grow,” Gordon said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement are investigating a shooting Saturday evening.
Son charged with murder in father’s death
A 3.47 earthquake was detected Sunday afternoon in Adams County, Ohio.
3.47 magnitude earthquake detected in Adams County
The identity of a man hit and killed in a Friday night accident on Greenbrier Street has been...
Person hit and killed by vehicle identified
Police are investigating a shooting along Roane Street in Charleston
Shooting investigation underway in Charleston
Investigators say Aaron K. Scott, 35, of Ashland, Kentucky, is wanted in connection with the...
Suspect turns himself in after deadly shooting

Latest News

Surveillance video shows two men committing the thefts. Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith says...
Auto shop hit with multiple catalytic converter thefts
A flag stands in an area impacted by heavy storm damage in Western Kentucky.
Utility companies assisting Western Ky. with power restoration efforts
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
FEMA: 8 dead, all others accounted for from Mayfield candle factory
Route 60 (31st Street) is closed between 6th and 7th avenues in Huntington after a person was...
Man hit by pickup truck; part of Route 60 in Huntington closed