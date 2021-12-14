Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in catalytic converter thefts; thanks WSAZ on social media

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WSAZ) – An arrest has been made in the investigation into the disappearance of several catalytic converters from an auto shop.

One person is in custody and the other will have warrants pending soon, according to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office.

In a post on social media Tuesday, the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office thanked WSAZ NewsChannel 3 for help getting the word out.

The sheriff’s office says it was able to identify those involved within an hour of the story airing on WSAZ Monday evening.

WSAZ spoke to workers at Fairchild’s Auto Sales in Greenup County Monday.

Surveillance video shows two men committing the thefts. Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith says their car appears to be a silver or gray Ford Escape with a UK tag on the front bumper.

