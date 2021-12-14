Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in catalytic converter thefts; thanks WSAZ on social media

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WSAZ) – An arrest has been made in the investigation into the disappearance of several catalytic converters from an auto shop.

One person is in custody and the other will have warrants pending soon, according to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office.

In a post on social media Tuesday, the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office thanked WSAZ NewsChannel 3 for help getting the word out.

The sheriff’s office says it was able to identify those involved within an hour of the story airing on WSAZ Monday evening.

Auto shop hit with multiple catalytic converter thefts
Auto shop hit with multiple catalytic converter thefts(Greenup county sheriff's office)

WSAZ spoke to workers at Fairchild’s Auto Sales in Greenup County Monday.

Surveillance video shows two men committing the thefts. Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith says their car appears to be a silver or gray Ford Escape with a UK tag on the front bumper.

Auto shop hit with multiple catalytic converter thefts

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route 60 (31st Street) is closed between 6th and 7th avenues in Huntington after a person was...
Man hit and killed by pickup truck; name released
The crash happened a little before 2 Tuesday morning.
Amazon packages spill onto I-64 after big rig crashes
Walmart in Ohio to close temporarily
Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a tractor-trailer Monday morning along US 23.
Semi hauling tanker collides with car
Deputies say Bennett was shot inside his home by his son Saturday.
Son accused of killing his father in Boone County

Latest News

Amazon semi truck crashes into median, closes all lanes of I 64 in Kenova for hours
Amazon semi truck crashes into median, closes all lanes of I 64 in Kenova for hours
Route 60 (31st Street) is closed between 6th and 7th avenues in Huntington after a person was...
Man hit and killed by pickup truck; name released
Addiction Recovery Care’s (ARC) purchase of part of the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital...
250 jobs expected from ARC’s purchase of part of OLBH property
Dispatch: Semi-truck crashes into Prestonsburg apartment complex