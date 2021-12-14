Advertisement

Spring Fever Alert

April in December weather
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A rare “whimsical” spring fever watch is in effect for the region commencing 10AM on Tuesday and lasting thru at least Thursday. That alerts all to the notion that high temperatures the next 3 days will first flirt with then soar into the 60s. Granted record highs this time of year are in the 70s, but a 3-5 days spell of mild April-like air will dash the notion of a White Christmas (though there will still be room for a sudden change in the weather whether next week or New Year’s week.

Tuesday will dawn frosty cold with lows in the 20s before a day of wall to wall sun inspires a rise in temperature to near 60 by day’s end. Wednesday and Thursday will see skies trend partly cloudy and hazy while temperatures feed off a south wind to jump well into the 60s.

Now the price to be paid for the late season warmth will be a surge in moisture with an accompanying 3 days spell of off and on rain. But no rain is expected before Thursday afternoon so enjoy the warmest weather of the rest of 2021!

