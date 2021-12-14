Advertisement

Tractor-trailer crashes into housing complex

A tractor-trailer crashed into a housing complex Tuesday afternoon in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.
A tractor-trailer crashed into a housing complex Tuesday afternoon in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.(WSAZ with permission)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) – A tractor-trailer crashed into a housing complex Tuesday afternoon in Prestonsburg, according to Prestonsburg Police Chief Randy Woods.

The incident happened at Green Acres Housing. Woods said a trainer and trainee were inside the tractor-trailer when the pair got out to get something to eat at Arby’s and thought the truck was in park.

The truck rolled across the street and crashed into the housing complex. No one was inside the home when it happened.

A tractor-trailer crashed into Green Acres Housing complex in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.
A tractor-trailer crashed into Green Acres Housing complex in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.(WSAZ with permission)

No injuries were reported.

There’s significant damage to the housing complex. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route 60 (31st Street) is closed between 6th and 7th avenues in Huntington after a person was...
Man hit and killed by pickup truck; name released
The crash happened a little before 2 Tuesday morning.
Amazon packages spill onto I-64 after big rig crashes
Walmart in Ohio to close temporarily
Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a tractor-trailer Monday morning along US 23.
Semi hauling tanker collides with car
Deputies say Bennett was shot inside his home by his son Saturday.
Son accused of killing his father in Boone County

Latest News

Looking at a nursing shortage in the Tri-State
Looking at a nursing shortage in the Tri-State
Spring Fever Alert
First Warning Weather
South Point set to begin phase two of water line installation projection
South Point set to begin phase two of water line installation projection
An accident Tuesday evening temporarily closed part of Interstate 64 West in the Institute and...
I-64 West reopen at scene of 3-vehicle crash
HIV cases are a major concern in Kanawha County.
Officials concerned about increase of HIV cases in Kanawha County