Tractor-trailer crashes into housing complex

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) – A tractor-trailer crashed into a housing complex Tuesday afternoon in Prestonsburg, according to Prestonsburg Police Chief Randy Woods.

The incident happened at Green Acres Housing. Woods said a trainer and trainee were inside the tractor-trailer when the pair got out to get something to eat at Arby’s and thought the truck was in park.

The truck rolled across the street and crashed into the housing complex. No one was inside the home when it happened.

A tractor-trailer crashed into Green Acres Housing complex in Prestonsburg, Kentucky. (WSAZ with permission)

No injuries were reported.

There’s significant damage to the housing complex. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

