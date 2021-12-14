Truck fire delays traffic on 5th Street Hill

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have blocked a portion of 5th Street Hill as they respond to a truck fire.

Officials report an officer pulled the driver of the tree service truck over to tell them that flames were coming from the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The 5th Street Hill coming into Huntington is blocked off.

