Truck fire delays traffic on 5th Street Hill

Emergency crews work to knock out flames coming from a tree service truck Tuesday.
Emergency crews work to knock out flames coming from a tree service truck Tuesday.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have blocked a portion of 5th Street Hill as they respond to a truck fire.

Officials report an officer pulled the driver of the tree service truck over to tell them that flames were coming from the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The 5th Street Hill coming into Huntington is blocked off.

