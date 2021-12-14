Advertisement

Utility companies assisting Western Ky. with power restoration efforts

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WSAZ) - Crews have been working around the clock to restore power to areas impacted by storm damage in Western Kentucky from a massive tornado.

Several linemen crews from Eastern Kentucky Electric Cooperatives returned the favor to neighbors in the west who assisted our region during this year’s ice storm.

Some of the crews include Cumberland Valley Electric and Licking Valley Electric.

“If you see a truck on your street or in the area that doesn’t mean the power is going to come back. It’s not just a matter of repairing the system. In many cases, it’s rebuilding a system that’s decades old,” said Joe Arnold, a spokesperson for Kentucky Electric Cooperatives.

Photos show power poles snapped in half and transmission towers crushed in half.

“It’s just utter devastation,” Arnold said.

Crews have made significant progress since the height of the storm, but face significant challenges.

“On Saturday, there were about 80,000 Cooperative members impacted by all across Kentucky that were without power. We’re now down to maybe 15 thousand primarily in the Western side of the state,” Arnold said. “This situation has a whole other level of danger not knowing what’s in the debris can make it tricky.

Big Sandy REEC is on standby should additional assistance be needed.

