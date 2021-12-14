Advertisement

Walmart in Ohio to close temporarily

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) – The Walmart in Jackson, Ohio will be closing for a few days for sanitization, store management confirms Tuesday.

The store will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The plan is to reopen Thursday at 6 a.m.

Management says the closure is for a combination of sanitizing and restocking at the best interest of customers and staff.

No further details were released.

Last week, the Walmart in Ashland, Ky closed to be sanitized by a third-party specialist.

The statement released by the Walmart’s Corporate Affairs read in part, “As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic.”

Walmart in Ashland to close temporarily

