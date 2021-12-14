Woman runs to save uncle in house fire

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire damage can be seen from the front bedroom of the home that belonged to Traci Johnson’s uncle.

Sunday evening, just before 6 p.m., she was eating dinner across the street where she lives with her family.

“One of the neighbors knocked on the door and said that there was smoke coming, so I ran out -- no coat, no nothing, just ran out the house,” Johnson said.

She was just thinking about saving her uncle, who lived inside, as she saw the smoke and flames.

“The fire was coming out the window, and I knew that is the room he always stays in, so I put the key and immediately ran in, and the fire hit and the smoke hit me,” Johnson said. “Then, I thought usually they say go low, so I got on my knees. And he said no, and the fireman grabbed me and pulled me back out and told me you can’t go in there.”

Institute Fire Chief Chris Moyer said when firefighters responded, they found Traci’s uncle had died inside his bedroom.

Fire investigators said with the amount of damage the cause of the fire is undetermined, although no suspicious activity is suspected.

Traci said her uncle lived in the area his entire life, and he was a big part of their community.

“There were times he would just let people stay in his house when they didn’t have a place to stay, ” she said. “I love him; I’m going to miss him. He was a great uncle when my dad passed. He was like a father; he was a good man. That’s what I want people to know.”

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal cannot yet release the victim’s name.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.