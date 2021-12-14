Woman sentenced to 25 years for husband’s shooting death

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman from Huntington was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison for her husband’s shooting death in 2017, according to Cabell County Courthouse records.

Jessica Gordon, who’s in her mid-30s, entered a Kennedy plea for the death of Christopher Gordon, 31. He was shot in the head at the couple’s home along Cavalier Drive in October 2017.

By entering the Kennedy plea, Gordon did not admit to the crime but accepted the court’s punishment. She had been charged with second-degree murder.

She was immediately turned over to the Department of Corrections.

