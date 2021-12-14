Advertisement

Woman sentenced to 25 years for husband’s shooting death

Jessica Gordon is led away Tuesday after being sentenced to 25 years in prison for the shooting...
Jessica Gordon is led away Tuesday after being sentenced to 25 years in prison for the shooting death of her husband Christopher Gordon in 2017.(WSAZ/Grover Tadlock)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman from Huntington was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison for her husband’s shooting death in 2017, according to Cabell County Courthouse records.

Jessica Gordon, who’s in her mid-30s, entered a Kennedy plea for the death of Christopher Gordon, 31. He was shot in the head at the couple’s home along Cavalier Drive in October 2017.

By entering the Kennedy plea, Gordon did not admit to the crime but accepted the court’s punishment. She had been charged with second-degree murder.

She was immediately turned over to the Department of Corrections.

For previous coverage, >>>>

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route 60 (31st Street) is closed between 6th and 7th avenues in Huntington after a person was...
Man hit and killed by pickup truck; name released
The crash happened a little before 2 Tuesday morning.
Amazon packages spill onto I-64 after big rig crashes
Walmart in Ohio to close temporarily
Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a tractor-trailer Monday morning along US 23.
Semi hauling tanker collides with car
Deputies say Bennett was shot inside his home by his son Saturday.
Son accused of killing his father in Boone County

Latest News

Amazon semi truck crashes into median, closes all lanes of I 64 in Kenova for hours
Amazon semi truck crashes into median, closes all lanes of I 64 in Kenova for hours
Route 60 (31st Street) is closed between 6th and 7th avenues in Huntington after a person was...
Man hit and killed by pickup truck; name released
Addiction Recovery Care’s (ARC) purchase of part of the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital...
250 jobs expected from ARC’s purchase of part of OLBH property
Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in catalytic converter thefts; thanks WSAZ on social media
Dispatch: Semi-truck crashes into Prestonsburg apartment complex