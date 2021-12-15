Advertisement

Second arrest made in Elliott County cold case

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SANDY HOOK, Ky (WSAZ) - Another arrest has been made in a cold case involving an ambush-style murder.

Detectives confirm Wednesday that an indictment warrant was served on Randell Nichols, 63, of Olive Hill, Ky.

Nichols was arrested in connection with the 2015 murder of Kelly Glover, 49, of Olive Hill.

Glover was shot in the head and found lying near his gravel truck on a back road in rural Elliott County.

Nichols is charged with murder and is lodged in the Rowan County Detention Center.

In October, Kentucky State Police, Post 8, Morehead, detectives and the Elliott County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office worked together to obtain and serve an arrest warrant on Brian Flannery, 57, of Tick Ridge Fork in Olive Hill, Kentucky.

Flannery was also arrested in connection with the 2015 murder.

Flannery is charged with first-degree murder and lodged in the Rowan County Detention Center.

More arrests are expected to follow, Kentucky State Police Post 8 reports.

