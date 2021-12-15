Advertisement

Cinderella Castle evacuated after small fire at Disney World

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla (AP) — Reedy Creek fire officials say a small fire at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Tuesday may have sprouted from a tree.

WESH-TV reports that officials say the fire near Cinderella Castle could have been caused by debris from the classic fireworks show set off at the castle.

The castle and surrounding areas were evacuated. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

Reedy Creek Fire Association president Jon Shirey says the only injury was a person who accidentally inhaled the chemicals from a chemical fire extinguisher used by the fire department.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart in Ohio to close temporarily
The crash happened a little before 2 Tuesday morning.
Amazon packages spill onto I-64 after big rig crashes
Route 60 (31st Street) is closed between 6th and 7th avenues in Huntington after a person was...
Man hit and killed by pickup truck; name released
An accident Tuesday evening temporarily closed part of Interstate 64 West in the Institute and...
I-64 West reopen at scene of 3-vehicle crash
The mobile home caught fire around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Man escapes from his burning home

Latest News

Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Worker says she risked discipline if she left job amid storm
The Affordable Care Act health insurance enrollment period ends Wednesday.
Deadline time for HealthCare.gov coverage that starts Jan. 1
A small fire was put out at Walt Disney' World's Magic Kingdom park in Florida on Tuesday.
Raw: Emergency response at 'Magic Kingdom'
Roving wild hogs are caught on video taking over a Texas neighborhood.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Dozens of feral hogs run through Texas neighborhood