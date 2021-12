HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Aspire Conservatory-Ashland invites you to it’s upcoming fall semester performance of Cinderella and the Glass Slipper on Saturday, December 18 at 7 p.m. at Raceland Auditorium.

Tickets are $7 and can be acquired by contacting Aspireconservatory@gmail.com or at the door.

