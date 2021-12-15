County collects toys for tornado victims

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Toy drives this time of year are fairly common, especially as we get closer to Christmas.

And for those in Boone County, they want to do something special to try and help those most affected by those devastating tornadoes in Kentucky.

“It can be something like a $5 baby doll to that little girl that’s not going to get one because her home was torn apart by a tornado,” Brian Justice, executive director of the Boone County Ambulance Authority, said. “Or it could be a bicycle. It could be anything.”

With the help of people in Boone County, they hope to fill an entire trailer full of toys. Justice says every kid deserves to wake up with a toy under their tree, and they hope the toys they collect can make a difference.

Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker said this is just one way their community can their neighbors to the west.

“We just want the people here if you know if you can, and it’s on your heart, bring something in, bring something give us something,” he said. “We’re going to take it down there. We’ll deliver it personally. We’re going to help the best we can.”

The toy drive is going to continue through Friday, and you can drop things off at the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, 911 Call Center and Ambulance Authority between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Everything collected will then be taken to Kentucky on Saturday.

