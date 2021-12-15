Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 28 additional deaths, 1,260 new cases reported

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 15, 2021, there are currently 8,304 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 28 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,142 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 89-year old female from Cabell County, a 61-year old female from Cabell County, a 67-year old female from Jackson County, a 64-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 79-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 83-year old male from Monongalia County, a 91-year old male from Mineral County, a 77-year old male from Monongalia County, a 61-year old female from Raleigh County, a 36-year old male from Mineral County, a 72-year old male from Marshall County, a 59-year old male from Mason County, an 83-year old male from Berkeley County, a 78-year old female from Jefferson County, a 77-year old female from Raleigh County, a 77-year old male from Harrison County, a 61-year old female from Harrison County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Jackson County, a 52-year old male from Brooke County, a 57-year old male from Cabell County, a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, a 56-year old male from Taylor County, a 69-year old female from Marion County, a 45-year old male from Raleigh County, a 59-year old male from Harrison County, a 56-year old male from Marion County, and a 74-year old male from Nicholas County.

Of West Virginia’s 55 counties, 13 counties are color-coded red, indicating a high transmission rate. Three counties are color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate.

10,157 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported.

As of Wednesday, 629 COVID positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 201 have been admitted into the ICU and 120 are on ventilators.

296,799 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 63 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 53 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

Applications for the Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition are open for individuals over the age of 50 who have been fully vaccinated and who received their booster shot after December 7, 2021 to receive a $50 prepaid visa gift card. Please visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/senior-registration.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (59), Berkeley (1,017), Boone (93), Braxton (63), Brooke (89), Cabell (367), Calhoun (59), Clay (50), Doddridge (33), Fayette (278), Gilmer (15), Grant (96), Greenbrier (136), Hampshire (68), Hancock (127), Hardy (78), Harrison (338), Jackson (55), Jefferson (439), Kanawha (572), Lewis (78),  Lincoln (89), Logan (137), Marion (260), Marshall (106), Mason (107), McDowell (85), Mercer (385), Mineral (109), Mingo (113), Monongalia (276), Monroe (66), Morgan (106), Nicholas (187), Ohio (206), Pendleton (21), Pleasants (22), Pocahontas (17), Preston (106), Putnam (266), Raleigh (416), Randolph (83), Ritchie (41), Roane (76), Summers (51), Taylor (92), Tucker (8), Tyler (20), Upshur (81), Wayne (139), Webster (48), Wetzel (46), Wirt (25), Wood (328), Wyoming (76). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

