Customers react to temporary Walmart closure

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Walmart in Jackson, Ohio closed at 2 p.m. Tuesday for sanitization. The plan is to reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday.

“I show up in the parking lot and see the parking lot is empty and wonder what’s going on,” said Lori Everetts.

Dozens of cars drove by the closed doors Wednesday, people not aware the store was closed.

“I feel like I’ve wasted gas driving all the way down here,” Everetts said.

Walmart officials say due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, they want to get ahead of potential spread.

Across the country, they are monitoring stores on a case-by-case basis, evaluating data. When that data reaches certain thresholds, they make the decision to close the store for cleaning and sanitizing. They say they are continuing cleaning and safety measures based on advice from health experts.

“In this area there’s not a lot of shopping without traveling, so it is really an inconvenience,” Everetts said.

Everetts drove nearly 45 minutes to Walmart Wednesday to buy Christmas gifts for her mother. She had no idea the store had closed for cleaning.

“I didn’t know, or else I wouldn’t have drove all the way down here, so it’s a little but inconvenient for me because now I have to drive all the way home, and I don’t have anything that I came here for,” she said.

Deanna Hunter also was unaware of the closure. She drove half an hour to buy groceries for her family.

“Wednesdays are our shopping days,” she said. “It puts a hump in our schedule.”

She says she wishes the store would have given shoppers notice, so she could have bought what she needed before the store closed.

“Especially for the elderly that only get out once a week maybe, and this is the day that they get out. That’s very inconvenient for them,” Hunter said.

Walmart officials say other stores in the area will remain open so customers can shop at another store.

They say due to the evolving data, in most cases they notify employees the morning of the temporary closure.

In most cases, associates will still work their assigned shifts to restock shelves and prepare to reopen.

The store is cleaned by a third-party contractor.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.