Death investigation of Leah Hickman still active, 14 years later

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The death investigation of a 21-year-old Marshall University student remains active, 14 years after her death.

“I found out on that Sunday evening, December the 16th I believe, that Leah was missing,” Ron Hickman, Leah Hickman’s father, told WSAZ. “We just kept hoping and praying all that week that we would find her alive, and then we received the news on that Friday, the week after, that she was murdered.”

Huntington Police say Leah Hickman was reported missing in December 2007. The Marshall student was living in an apartment building on Eighth Avenue.

“We went to Huntington and (were) looking in different areas for Leah. Some friends made up flyers, and we distributed them all over the area while Leah was missing,” Hickman said.

One week after Leah was reported missing, police found her body in a crawl space under her apartment building. Investigators believe Hickman was strangled.

“Each day it’s difficult. The grief never goes away, and it’s just difficult to deal with a death by this manner.”

Ron Hickman, who lives in Mason County, where Leah is from, is holding on to hope that police will find whoever is responsible for his daughter’s murder.

The Huntington Police Department sent the following statement to WSAZ in regards to the death anniversary of Leah Hickman on Tuesday:

“The Huntington Police Department wants to ensure Leah’s family and the community as a whole that the investigation into the events surrounding her death and the person or persons responsible remains active. This case also has been reviewed extensively during the past 14 years by various detectives in an attempt to allow a fresh set of eyes to review the facts and evidence that have been obtained. Any tip or lead received on this case always have been and always will be pursued vigilantly.” - Huntington Police Department

“We’re always hoping and praying that we’ll receive an answer and receive justice for Leah,” Hickman said. “But, like I say, we have a lot of friends, a lot of church members, a lot of people in different churches that have been praying for justice for Leah.”

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420; you can also submit tips anonymously through their tip line at 304-696-4444.

