Delivery driver tried to save woman who died from injuries in fire

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been one of the longest weeks of Sherri Thomas’s life, waiting and hoping her mom would make it.

“It was my mother. I mean, it was my world. She was my everything, you know, my mother,” Thomas said.

A fire broke out in the kitchen of her mom’s home on Dec. 4. The St. Albans Fire Department responded.

Lillian Doran, who was unresponsive, had been dragged out of her home with severe burns and smoke inhalation.

Fire Marshal Chris Collins said it was a delivery driver who spotted the fire.

“It was actually a DoorDash driver. He saw smoke coming out of the window, stopped, and when he went up, he heard the victim yelling for help,” Collins said.

Collins said the driver tried every door to get inside.

“By the time he found a door that wasn’t locked, he actually went inside the kitchen while it was on fire, under the smoke, and drug her out. It was a heroic act,” Collins said.

Lillian Doran was taken to CAMC and airlifted to Cabell Huntington Hospital and put on life support.

It was tough for Thomas to see her mom in that condition.

“She didn’t want to be on life support. She always told me that that was a different circumstance. I was hoping she was going to pull through this,” Thomas said.

Collins was called out to investigate and found the fire started near the stove. It had been contained to the kitchen, with minor damage to the rest of the duplex.

“The only rational reason she was in there and didn’t get out of the house was she was trying to put the fire out, but again I don’t know that we will probably never know that,” Collins said.

Thomas chooses to remember what she loved about her mom, the woman she took care of and who took care of her.

She loved her kids she loved her grandkids she was independent or she tried to be independent.

Doran was taken off of life support Saturday and died from her injuries.

Click here to donate to Thomas and her family.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.