Advertisement

Judge to rule on charter school lawsuit

School graphic
School graphic(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two parents, who are also educators, filed suit against the West Virginia Senate, House of Delegates and Gov. Jim Justice in Kanawha Circuit Court in October.

The pair is challenging the constitutionality over charter school rollouts across the state, wanting taxpayers to have an opportunity to vote on any charter school created in their county.

The plaintiffs are asking Judge Jennifer Bailey to pump the brakes and rule on a temporary injunction.

The defendants say that the Professional Charter School Board should instead be named in the suit and are asking that the case be dismissed.

The PCSB has approved three brick-and-mortar charter schools and two virtual charter schools. They are expected to open by next fall.

The hearing lasted more than an hour and a half, as both sides presented their arguments. A professor from WVU Law was on hand to help answer questions about the legal language in the Constitution and offer historical context.

Timing is key as upcoming deadlines loom. Schools are to provide established enrollment capacity by Jan. 15 and have a contract in place by March 14 to become operational.

Judge Bailey says her decision will likely come by the end of the week. She’ll take the next few days to review the matter.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart in Ohio to close temporarily
Route 60 (31st Street) is closed between 6th and 7th avenues in Huntington after a person was...
Man hit and killed by pickup truck; name released
The crash happened a little before 2 Tuesday morning.
Amazon packages spill onto I-64 after big rig crashes
Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a tractor-trailer Monday morning along US 23.
Semi hauling tanker collides with car
Deputies say Bennett was shot inside his home by his son Saturday.
Son accused of killing his father in Boone County

Latest News

The projects range from infrastructure updates to work on a new convention center.
Nearly $50 million worth of grants and projects announced for eastern Kentucky
South Point set to begin phase two of water line installation projection
South Point set to begin phase two of water line installation project
John Bibbee died after being hit by a pickup truck on 31st Street.
Neighbors calling for safety measures after man hit and killed
Donations accepted for tornado victims
Outpouring of community support shown to tornado victims