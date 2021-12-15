Last minute tech shopping

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The countdown is on as holiday shoppers continue to spend in record numbers.

According to the latest stats, online sales have reached close to 110-billion dollars since November 1st. That’s a lot of searching, finding, and buying.

Beauty & Lifestyle Expert Anna De Souza joined Taylor on Studio 3 with a few of her favorite finds for the favorite people in your life.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.