Man arrested after pursuit involving stolen vehicle

Eric Varney, 21, is charged with grand larceny, fleeing in a vehicle with injuries, reckless driving, and fleeing in a vehicle with property damage.(WVRJA)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man faces numerous charges after a pursuit Tuesday that involved a stolen vehicle, the Williamson Police Department said.

Officers said the vehicle was reported stolen from the South Williamson area.

Eric Varney, 21, is charged with grand larceny, fleeing in a vehicle with injuries, reckless driving, and fleeing in a vehicle with property damage.

Police also say Varney was wanted on several warrants.

He was taken to the Southwestern Regional Jail. His bond is $21,000.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the incident.

