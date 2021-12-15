Man arrested after pursuit involving stolen vehicle

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man faces numerous charges after a pursuit Tuesday that involved a stolen vehicle, the Williamson Police Department said.

Officers said the vehicle was reported stolen from the South Williamson area.

Eric Varney, 21, is charged with grand larceny, fleeing in a vehicle with injuries, reckless driving, and fleeing in a vehicle with property damage.

Police also say Varney was wanted on several warrants.

He was taken to the Southwestern Regional Jail. His bond is $21,000.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the incident.

