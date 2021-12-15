Man arrested for child pornography

OLIVE HILL, Ky (WSAZ) - Tuesday, Kentucky State Police Post 14 man an arrest on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Danny Webb, 67, was taken into custody after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

Kentucky State Police Post 14 and Ashland Police Department began the investigation after discovering Webb uploading images of child exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Olive Hill on December 14.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and will be taken to Ashland Police Department for examination. Preliminary search results indicate Webb was in possession of multiple electronic images depicting child sexual abuse material.

Webb is currently charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12, 1st Offense, and ten counts of possess/view matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12.

He was lodged in the Carter County Detention Center.

