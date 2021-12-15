Nearly $50 million in projects and grants announced for eastern Kentucky

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Nearly $50 million worth of grants for projects in eastern Kentucky were announced Tuesday evening in Ashland.

The projects range from infrastructure upgrades to work on a new convention center.

Large check after large check was handed out outside the Ashland Marriott Delta Hotel.

Rocky Adkins, who’s serving as senior advisor to Governor Andy Beshear, announced the projects and developments for Boyd, Lawrence, Greenup, and Carter counties.

“We will bring that prosperity back to this region that we have all known,” Adkins said.

More than $45 million is going to the Boyd County Fiscal Court for a project to upgrade U.S. 60.

Monday a contract was awarded to Walker Construction and Materials LLC to complete and upgrade U.S. 60 coming of I-64 at Kentucky Electric Steel into the 4-lane at Route 180.

It was also confirmed Addiction Recovery Care out of Louisa has signed a letter of intent with Bon Secours Mercy Health for the purchase of a portion of the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. They’ll be putting in a treatment center, creating 250 jobs. For more on that story, TAP HERE.

“Just last month new data came out indicating major increases in drug overdoses in our state and all around the country,” Tim Robinson, ARC’s founder and CEO, said. “Real lives are on the line, and it’s critically important we reach these individuals where they are with the addiction treatment and recovery services they need.”

Adkins also announced a million dollars in funding for the designing and engineering phase of a new convention center in downtown Ashland.

In Carter County, more than $560,000 is going to the Grayson Utilities Commission to replace water lines. Olive Hill is getting more than $320,000 for leak detection equipment for its water system, and $93,000 is going to the Rattlesnake Ridge Water District for updates.

The Lawrence County Fiscal Court is getting more than $150,000 to help recover from flooding in February, and Louisa is getting more than $400,000 for an upgraded sewer plant.

The city of Greenup, Flatwoods, South Shore, and Wurtland were awarded close to half a million dollars combined to help update water infrastructure.

More than $230,000 is going to the Boyd County Fiscal Court to fix and resurface Four Mile Road, more than $500,000 is going to the Cannonsburg Water District, and more than $400,000 is going to the Big Sandy Water District to repair a water line crossing the river to Kenova.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.