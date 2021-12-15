Neighbors calling for safety measures after man hit and killed

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - John Bibbee was hit and killed Monday night while he was walking across 31st Street in Huntington.

This happened in between 6th and 7th avenues, an area with no crosswalks or traffic lights.

“People need to slow down when they see others trying to cross the road with no traffic lights or stop signs,” said Margaret Swann, who lives nearby and heard the accident.

Swann is one of many people in the area who wants to see change on the street. She says a crosswalk or traffic light could help.

“It’s a long way to go anywhere. You gotta go from one corner to another corner to cross if it’s safe, and lots of times it’s not,” Swann said.

Another woman who lives in the area say there are a lot of elderly people in the neighborhood, and they cannot go to the store safely.

“We have drive to the gas station if we need anything because it’s too dangerous in this area to walk across the street. People fly through here,” she said.

WSAZ took those concerns to the Department of Highways. We reached out five times Tuesday through text and email. We got a response, but it was about an unrelated accident.

WSAZ has still not heard back regarding this accident and if any changes would be considered.

“It’s just too dangerous for us people,” said one woman who lives in the are. “It’s just senseless, it’s absolutely senseless, and something needs to be done.”

