Officials concerned about increase of HIV cases in Kanawha County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been months since the CDC identified the HIV outbreak here in Kanawha County, and it remains a major concern heading into 2022.

There’s an expected 130-plus new HIV cases from injection drug use before the end of 2021.

Additionally, the virus is spreading in Kanawha County at 12 times the rate of the national average. Local health officials are aiming to bring a renewed focus to the epidemic.

People don’t want to talk about it,” Covenant House CEO Ellen Allen said. “After COVID, this is the most consequential development and most emerging health issue in our state. And we need to talk about it.”

Health leaders say most new HIV cases are among those experiencing homelessness.

But programs are in place to try and reach those most at risk, including needle exchange programs and a focus on increasing local testing. However, there’s no quick fix.

“The sharing of injection drug equipment, as well as high-risk sexual practices associated with substance use, generates this vulnerability,” State Epidemiologist Shannon McBee said. “And that’s essentially what we’ve got going on in Kanawha County.”

Despite the challenge, staying in touch with those most vulnerable is among their top priority.

“Our feeling is it’s going to get worse before it gets better but there’s a lot of activity in the field,” Allen said. “I think hopefully in the next couple of years, we can get our arms around it.”

The Kanawha County HIV task force aims to hold a meeting every month or two to provide updates to the public.

