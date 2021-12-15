Outpouring of community support shown to tornado victims

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Following the devastating Kentucky tornados, which struck weeks before the holidays, a group in Greenup County stepped in to bring relief to victims impacted.

L. Todd Eastham, grand master of The Grand Lodge of Kentucky F. & AM. said two fully loaded trailers filled with donations have made their way to Western Kentucky. The organization has partnered with Kentucky Emergency Management Team to direct the donations to hot zones when needed.

“It’s been incredible to see,” said Steve Wessel, district deputy grand master. “We’re working with our grand master of Kentucky to offload goods, and they’re taking them straight to where it is needed.”

Carla Smith donated items on Tuesday.

“I can’t even imagine what [the families] feeling right now, so close to Christmas. It’s terrible,” Smith said.

Smith said the outpouring of community support gave her a sense of pride.

“There was a time when I needed help. It’s nice to be able to help somebody else,” Smith said.

Wessel echoed the same sentiment.

“It’s what we do. We help our communities and people, no matter where they’re located,” Wessel said.

Donations can be dropped off at 141 Danny Lane off of Coal Branch in Greenup County from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Donations can include non-perishable foods, water, Gatorade, diapers, dog food, paper products, and hygiene products.

The final trailer load is expected to leave Thursday.

