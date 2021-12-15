Advertisement

Previously classified JFK assassination documents expected to be released

The Biden administration is expected to release some secret documents about the assassination...
The Biden administration is expected to release some secret documents about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is expected to release some secret documents about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

A review board established by Congress in 1992 collected thousands of records related to the assassination, but JFK researchers and conspiracy theorists have argued for years that national security agencies have stonewalled the mandated release of most of them.

The administration is expected to declassify a small amount.

JFK researchers said they do not believe the release would change the public understanding of Kennedy’s death, but they said it shows a good faith effort of transparency.

According to the National Archives, more than 15,000 documents have already been released with some redactions.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart in Ohio to close temporarily
The crash happened a little before 2 Tuesday morning.
Amazon packages spill onto I-64 after big rig crashes
Route 60 (31st Street) is closed between 6th and 7th avenues in Huntington after a person was...
Man hit and killed by pickup truck; name released
An accident Tuesday evening temporarily closed part of Interstate 64 West in the Institute and...
I-64 West reopen at scene of 3-vehicle crash
The mobile home caught fire around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Man escapes from his burning home

Latest News

From Big Macs to chocolate chip cookies, check out the deals section of the app to see what...
McDonald’s is giving out a free menu item every day up to Christmas based on Mariah Carey’s favorites
Emergency crews respond after a big rig crashes along US 35.
Semi rolls over guardrail; portion of US 35 closed
Woman dies after crash on US 23
Joan Halstead, John Rider and Jay Ketcik are accused of voting more than once.
3 Fla. retirement community residents accused of voting fraud
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin expected to admit to violating Floyd’s civil rights