Advertisement

Semi rolls over guardrail; portion of US 35 closed

Emergency crews respond after a big rig crashes along US 35.
Emergency crews respond after a big rig crashes along US 35.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One southbound lane of US 35 in Putnam County is closed Wednesday morning following an accident.

A tractor-trailer crashed, landing on its side over a guardrail.

DOH says the semi, hauling parts for General Motors, hit a parked car before running off the road.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the accident happened at Tuckers Branch, just north of the Route 35 intersection.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

DOH expects a closure of Route 35 at some point during the clean up.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart in Ohio to close temporarily
The crash happened a little before 2 Tuesday morning.
Amazon packages spill onto I-64 after big rig crashes
Route 60 (31st Street) is closed between 6th and 7th avenues in Huntington after a person was...
Man hit and killed by pickup truck; name released
An accident Tuesday evening temporarily closed part of Interstate 64 West in the Institute and...
I-64 West reopen at scene of 3-vehicle crash
The mobile home caught fire around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Man escapes from his burning home

Latest News

Woman dies after crash on US 23
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, December 15th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
Fire destroys vacant home
Fire destroys vacant home
Special Metals, Union and Mediator back to negotiating table
Special Metals, Union and Mediator back to negotiating table