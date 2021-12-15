Semi rolls over guardrail; portion of US 35 closed

WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One southbound lane of US 35 in Putnam County is closed Wednesday morning following an accident.

A tractor-trailer crashed, landing on its side over a guardrail.

DOH says the semi, hauling parts for General Motors, hit a parked car before running off the road.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the accident happened at Tuckers Branch, just north of the Route 35 intersection.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

DOH expects a closure of Route 35 at some point during the clean up.

Further information has not been released.

