South Point set to begin phase two of water line installation project

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - The village of South Point is finishing the installation of more than 7,000 feet of a new water line. Upon completion, crews will begin phase two of the project by installing more than 12,000 feet along Second and Third Street. Mayor Jeff Gaskin says the current line is long overdue to be replaced.

“In 1957, this was state of the art. It’s not state of the art anymore,” Gaskin said. “Right now, we have about 14 water breaks per year. That requires three-day boil advisories and creates lots of problems when you have a water break.”

The new line is supposed to fix those problems. Phase two of the project includes 12,000 feet of the new line and comes with a price tag of $1.4 million.

“We were awarded a $250,000 grant from the EPA and we were also awarded a $250,000 no-interest loan from the EPA. That means we will only have to find financing, and we have found financing for about $900,000,” Gaskin said.

The mayor says this new water line will also come with a “slight increase” in water rates. Currently, each household has a fixed rate of around $22 per month.

“Improvements have to be paid for, and there will be a slight increase in water rates. But the water rates in South Point are very, very low. With a slight increase, we will still be very, very low,” Gaskin said.

Construction on phase two will begin within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.