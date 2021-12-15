Advertisement

Spring in December easy to take

Sixty degree warmth will turn wet in time
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Tuesday high temperature near 60 degrees sure felt nice for late season landscapers, construction workers and after school leaf rakers. While far from record highs, these temperatures have December on pace for another warmer than normal start to the meteorological winter (December thru February).

And from here it gets even warmer as highs aim for the mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday and perhaps again on Saturday. Of the next 4 days only Friday is likely to see highs held down into the 50s.

Now the warmth will be dry on Wednesday and much of Thursday before rain arrives by Thursday afternoon-evening and then continues off and on thru Saturday. More than one inch may fall in that time slot with even the risk of some local high water where 2 inches fall in spring-like downpours.

Colder, drier air will arrive for Sunday into next week as good travel weather conditions await Christmas travelers.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route 60 (31st Street) is closed between 6th and 7th avenues in Huntington after a person was...
Man hit and killed by pickup truck; name released
The crash happened a little before 2 Tuesday morning.
Amazon packages spill onto I-64 after big rig crashes
Walmart in Ohio to close temporarily
Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a tractor-trailer Monday morning along US 23.
Semi hauling tanker collides with car
Deputies say Bennett was shot inside his home by his son Saturday.
Son accused of killing his father in Boone County

Latest News

Spring Fever Alert
First Warning Weather
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, December 14th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | Sunshine Keeps Rolling
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, December 14th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
fwf
fwf