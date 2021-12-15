Spring in December easy to take

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Tuesday high temperature near 60 degrees sure felt nice for late season landscapers, construction workers and after school leaf rakers. While far from record highs, these temperatures have December on pace for another warmer than normal start to the meteorological winter (December thru February).

And from here it gets even warmer as highs aim for the mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday and perhaps again on Saturday. Of the next 4 days only Friday is likely to see highs held down into the 50s.

Now the warmth will be dry on Wednesday and much of Thursday before rain arrives by Thursday afternoon-evening and then continues off and on thru Saturday. More than one inch may fall in that time slot with even the risk of some local high water where 2 inches fall in spring-like downpours.

Colder, drier air will arrive for Sunday into next week as good travel weather conditions await Christmas travelers.

