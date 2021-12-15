Advertisement

State highway officials address roadway safety after deadly accident

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – We reached out to state highway officials in West Virginia after a deadly accident involving a pedestrian hit by a pickup truck in Huntington.

The accident happened Monday evening on 31st Street between 6th and 7th avenues, claiming the life of John C. Bibbee, 59, of Huntington.

A state spokeswoman responded Wednesday to the following questions from WSAZ’s Emily Bennett:

After what happened, will you have crews go out and check the streetlights to make sure they are all working?

DOH lighting crews routinely review lighting operations statewide.  Generally, after any severe crash involving a pedestrian, the lighting and or pedestrian signals would be reviewed.

Do you have protocols after an accident like this happens to check street lighting in an area after an accident?

WVDOH does not have specific policy; every accident is different and lighting may or may not be an issue that needs reviewed.

How often do you check to make sure streetlights aren’t burned out and then replace the bulbs?

Generally, on a quarterly basis, lighting is reviewed and the results are reviewed and prioritized.

The accident happened between 6th and 7th avenues on 31st Street. There are houses on one side of the road, but no crosswalk. Is there any thought to put in a crosswalk in that area? Or a traffic light to improve safety?

There is currently no active DOH study for traffic signalization of 6th or 7th Avenue with 31st Street.

