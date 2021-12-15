Strike negotiations ongoing at Special Metals

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Union leaders and company representatives at Special Metals met again with a federal mediator on Tuesday. Workers there have been on strike since Oct. 1.

Union President Chad Thompson said he’s meeting with representatives for negotiations, saying he believes solid progress was made when the two sides met twice two weeks ago.

But those talks still ended without a deal. Thompson said safety issues, length of time for temporary job assignments, vacation time, and health care are a few reasons for the strike.

We’re told the discussions could go well into the night. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

