Wedding Wednesday | Engagement and wedding trends

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

One thing we’ve learned in the pandemic is COVID cannot and has not stopped love.

Millions of couple have continued to fall in love, get engaged, and get married over the past year and a half of uncertainty.

Even in the face of all of this uncertainty, love and romance have remained certain.

From engagement rings to the wedding day, fashion and trends writer Jamila Stewart and diamond expert Tara Zerr have the scoop on the engagement and wedding trends emerging in a post-pandemic world.

