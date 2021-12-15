Advertisement

Woman dies after crash along high-traffic road

A crash in Scioto County, Ohio, claimed the life of a woman from Portsmouth.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman has died following a crash in Scioto County.

The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident happened Tuesday evening, just after 6 p.m., in Scioto County near mile-marker three along U.S. 23.

Troopers say Tracie C. Malone, who is 43 and from Portsmouth, attempted to turn onto the road from a private driveway when she was hit by a vehicle that was headed north on U.S. 23.

Troopers say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Malone was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries, according to troopers.

“It’s dangerous. It’s dangerous through here. Sometimes they fly down through here,” John McNutt said.

Neighbors in the area like McNutt are forced to drive on the busy stretch of road as soon as they pull out of the driveway.

“I have to try and keep the weeds all down, cause my wife pulls out. It scares me to death when she drives,” McNutt said.

Troopers say the driver of the vehicle that hit Malone remained on scene and suffered significant injuries.

