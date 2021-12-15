Woman dies after crash on US 23

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman was killed Tuesday in a crash along US 23, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports.

The accident happened near milepost three while the driver was pulling out of a private driveway.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Tracie Malone, 43, of Portsmouth was transported to a hospital and then transported to another hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver who hit Malone’s car was traveling northbound on US 23.

