Woman dies after crash on US 23

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman was killed Tuesday in a crash along US 23, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports.

The accident happened near milepost three while the driver was pulling out of a private driveway.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Tracie Malone, 43, of Portsmouth was transported to a hospital and then transported to another hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver who hit Malone’s car was traveling northbound on US 23.

The crash happened a little before 2 Tuesday morning.
