Advertisement

Biden tells Packers fans Aaron Rodgers needs to get vaccinated

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (CNN) – President Joe Biden encountered two Green Bay Packers fans who lost their homes while touring storm-ravaged Kentucky Wednesday.

As part of the conversation, Biden said, “God love you, and tell that quarterback he’s got to get the vaccine,” eliciting a laugh from the group.

The president’s quip was referring to misleading comments Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made regarding his vaccination status.

When asked if he was vaccinated against COVID-19, Rodgers would say he was “immunized.”

It was learned the quarterback hadn’t received the vaccine after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart in Ohio to close temporarily
Customers react to temporary Walmart closure in Jackson, Ohio
Customers react to temporary Walmart closure
Kentucky State Police say 63-year-old Randell Nichols was involved in the murder of Kelly Glover.
Second arrest made in Elliott County cold case
Danny Webb, 67, was taken into custody after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children...
Man arrested for child pornography
Woman dies after crash on US 23

Latest News

A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds
President Joe Biden arrives to deliver closing remarks to the virtual Summit for Democracy, in...
Biden awards Medal of Honor to three US soldiers
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ex-Epstein worker says she ‘never’ saw misconduct by Maxwell
The military installation also includes a school and residential housing.
US Naval site in Italy locked down on report of shooting
Man taken to hospital after oxygen tank explodes