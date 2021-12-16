Crash closes Kanawha County roadway
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Sissonville Drive is shut down Wednesday night in the area of Jenkins Drive due to a crash, according to the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department.
Metro 911 reports the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
